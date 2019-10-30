Fedora 31 has been in development during the past six months, and after a one-week delay, it’s finally here packed with some of the latest and greatest Open Source software and GNU/Linux technologies, including the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, Linux 5.3 kernel, Glibc 2.30, Python 3, and Node.js 12. Fedora 31 brings numerous other improvements for fans of the open-source operating system, including variable Google Noto fonts, Qt Wayland and Firefox Wayland by default in GNOME, zstd compression for RPMs for faster updates, automatic R runtime dependencies, minimal GDB in buildroot, and custom crypto policies.

On top of that, Fedora 31 also disables root password login in SSH, improves Fedora Toolbox containerized workflow, enables net.ipv4.ping_group_range parameter in the Linux kernel to let users create ICMP Echo sockets without using setuid binaries, and improves support for Rockchip SoC devices like Rock960, RockPro64, and Rock64.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/fedora-31-officially-released-with-gnome-3-34-linux-5-3-drops-32-bit-support-528031.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht