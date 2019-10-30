Beware! This Android Malware Can’t Be Removed Even After Factory Reset

MalwareBytes has identified a new malware strain that has affected 45,000 Android devices to date. The malware dubbed xHelper is seven months old and has already reached the MalwareBytes’ top 10 list of malware in the month of August. According to security researchers, this malware has one of the most efficient methods to disguise itself and evade any kind of antivirus. One of the most intriguing thing about this malware is that bad actors behind it have ensured that it is nearly impossible to remove the malware from a smartphone. It uses encryption to obscure itself. According to MalwareBytes, xHelper app comes in two variants — semi-stealth and full-stealth. In both the variants, no app icon is created which makes it even more difficult to spot it by normal users. No icon or shortcut means that you cannot uninstall the app causing the frequent notifications.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/android-malware-cant-removed-after-factory-reset/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht