At the recent Linux Kernel Plumbers get-together in Lisbon, Portugal, one of the hottest topics was how to bring better and automated testing to the Linux kernel. There, the top Linux developers united their efforts behind one testing framework: KernelCI. So, while there will still be many Linux testing suites, no longer will they stand alone without any real coordination between them. KernelCI’s goal going forward will be not just to test a wider variety of devices but to unify all upstream Linux kernel testing efforts. Together, this will provide a single place to store, view, compare and track testing results. KernelCI will improve Linux Long Term Support (LTS) kernel testing and validation; consolidate existing testing initiatives; improve Linux’s overall security, and increase the pool of tested hardware. This, in turn, will improve the quality, stability. and long-term maintenance of the Linux kernel.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/automated-testing-comes-to-the-linux-kernel-kernelci/

