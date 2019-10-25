ExTiX 19.10 “The Ultimate Linux System” Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10, Runs LXQt

Dubbed by the developer as “The Ultimate Linux System,” ExTiX 19.10 is based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), but ships with the lightweight LXQt desktop environment instead of GNOME to allow users to use it on their UEFI-enabled computers. ExTiX 19.10 is using the latest LXQt 0.14.1 desktop environment by default. Under the hood, ExTiX 19.10 uses the latest Linux 5.3.7 kernel, which is optimized by the developer to support even more hardware, as well as the Nvidia 430.50 proprietary graphics driver for gaming on Nvidia GPUs. Of course, it also includes all the updated packages from upstream. Probably the best thing about ExTiX 19.10 is that comes with Refracta Snapshot, a utility that lets you build your own live and installable ISO image based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and ExTiX 19.10. You don’t even have to install ExTiX on your personal computer to use Refracta Snapshot.

