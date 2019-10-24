Available for testing since earlier this month, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 software update introduces a much-improved and smarter on-screen keyboard that implements a Dvorak keyboard layout option that improves the Japanese and Polish layouts and adds a new way to edit text. Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 also brings improvements to the built-in Morph web browser, such as the ability to save page zoom level and to set “Always allow” or “Always deny” on location access per site, as well as to blacklist access to certain sites, and support for sites to launch apps via custom URL handlers like tel:// for launch the dialer.

UBports is already working on the next release, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12, which should arrive later this year with the long-anticipated Unity8 user interface and Mir 1.x display server. Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 will be the biggest release for Ubuntu Phone users in 2019 and we can’t wait for it to arrive on Purism’s Librem 5 Linux phone.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-11-for-ubuntu-phones-brings-smarter-keyboard-better-browsing-527953.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht