Released last week on October 17th, Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) brought numerous new features and improvements, including experimental ZFS on root support in the installer, LZ4 initramfs compression for all architectures, up-to-date toolchain, and embedded Nvidia graphics drivers. It also ships with the latest Linux 5.3 kernel series. However, it would appear that Linux kernel 5.3 before version 5.3.4 was plagued by a security vulnerability (CVE-2019-18198) found in the IPv6 routing implementation, which could allow a local attacker to crash the system or execute arbitrary code. The new Linux kernel security update is available for 64-bit (amd64) systems, Raspberry Pi devices, cloud environments, Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, Microsoft Azure Cloud systems, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine-gets-first-linux-kernel-security-patch-update-now-527934.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht