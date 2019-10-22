“Libre RISC-V project” by RISC-V Foundation disappointed

Over the years, there have been several attempts to develop a free graphics processor, but all have failed. Worth mentioning here is the Open Graphics Project and the resulting »Project VGA«. The latest alternative is called Libre RISC-V and pursues the same goal as its predecessors. The free 3D GPU is to be based on the open instruction set architecture RISC-V. However, an entry on the project’s mailing list reveals dissatisfaction with the behavior of the RISC-V Foundation.

Key developer Luke Kenneth Casson Leighton makes it clear that the criticism is not about RISC-V itself, but about the way the RISC-V Foundation tries to assert its business interests, thereby hindering free development. Thus, “Libre RISC-V” has no access to the private mailing list and other resources of the Foundation. He does not even have access to the documentation, which explains how to propose new extensions, says Leighton. Free projects are disadvantaged by this behavior.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27527/libre-risc-v-projekt-von-risc-v-foundation-entt%C3%A4uscht.html

