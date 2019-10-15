Hyperbola GNU / Linux-libre releases “Milky Way” v0.3

Hyperbola GNU / Linux-libre has released a new version of the distribution. It is the third edition of the Milky Way series and offers some drastic new features. Thus, the recommended by the Free Software Foundation (FSF) for about a year recommended distribution of X. Org and will in future rely on the OpenBSD coming from Xenocara in the provision of the display server. Xenocara is currently based on X.Org 7.7. As a reason for the replacement of X.Org by Xenocara, the developers call in their announcement, the latter fits better with the principles of the project.

Furthermore, OpenSSL has been replaced by LibreSSL and support for Node.js has been removed. While it was previously possible to easily migrate from Arch Linux and its derivatives to Hyperbola, the “Milky Way” v0.3 is no longer recommended. For users who want to upgrade from v0.2, there is a migration guide. This is necessary in addition to the changes already mentioned because Hyperbola returns from the file structure used by Arch Linux to the File System Standard (FHS) of the Linux Foundation. With Arch Linux, this standard is modified by Systemd and the UsrMerge.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27508/hyperbola-gnulinux-libre-gibt-milky-way-v03-frei.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht