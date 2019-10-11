Nvidia wants to continue unified storage API for Linux

Since March 2016, Linux users can also use the graphics technology Wayland with the proprietary graphics driver from Nvidia. However, the manufacturer uses a separate solution that is not compatible with the technology of the rest of the community. However, Nvidia developer James Jones has been trying for more than three years to find a unified solution to the problem and reiterated that position in a talk.

In the featured code, Jones has created some of the previously discussed ideas based on the existing Linux technique by simply extending it. In addition, Jones points out that the current work only a few fundamental things implement. Therefore, many more unanswered questions regarding a unified storage API will have to be resolved in the future. Whether and when the new technology can be used productively is not yet foreseeable.

Source: https://www.golem.de/news/grafiktreiber-nvidia-will-weiter-einheitliches-speicher-api-fuer-linux-1910-144343.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht