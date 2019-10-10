SUSE drops OpenStack Cloud

For years, SUSE, the European Linux and open-source company, was one of the OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud program’s champions. No longer. SUSE has decided to cease the production of new versions and to discontinue sales of SUSE OpenStack Cloud. This comes only a few months after SUSE OpenStack Cloud 9 was released. This was based on the OpenStack Rocky. release and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP4. It was also the first release to integrate HPE’s Helion OpenStack. SUSE had acquired HPE cloud assets three years earlier. Why the sudden shift? SUSE stated, “SUSE is focusing on and increasing our strategic investments in the application delivery market and its opportunities in order to align with technology trends in the industry and, most importantly, with our customers’ needs. So SUSE will be working more on its Kubernetes-based application delivery offerings.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/suse-drops-openstacks/

