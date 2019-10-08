SparkyLinux 5.9 is the ninth installment in the SparkyLinux 5 “Nibiru” operating system series, a rolling release version of the Debian-based distribution that aims to offer users access to all the new packages from the latest Debian GNU/Linux release. SparkyLinux 5 is based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”. In SparkyLinux 5.9, the developers updated the base system from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” stable software repositories as of October 4th, 2019. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.19.67 kernel and includes various other bug fixes and improvements to make SparkyLinux 5 “Nibiru” more reliable.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/sparkylinux-5-9-released-with-latest-updates-from-debian-gnu-linux-10-buster-527728.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht