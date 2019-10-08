Report: Docker has financial problems

According to media reports, Docker’s container specialists appear to have economic problems. The company is therefore urgently looking for new investors. But Bearden assures that Docker is actively negotiating with two investors who could provide the company with the required capital. Docker had last nearly two years ago completed a round of investment for just under 92 million US dollars and thus since the start of the company can collect about 270 million US dollars. According to the portal Crunchbase, the company was valued at about $ 1.2 billion at that time. A possible alternative to finding new investors could also be the sale of Docker to another company.

Source: https://www.linux-magazin.de/news/bericht-docker-hat-finanzprobleme/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht