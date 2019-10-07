New Android Zero-Day Vulnerability Found: These Are The Affected Smartphones

Google has discovered a new Android zero-vulnerability that allows hackers to gain unauthorized access to various Android smartphones. This discovery has been made by Google’s Project Zero team. It is suggested that the Android vulnerability rests in Android device’s Linux kernel code, which provides cybercriminals root access to Android smartphones. On the contrary, the same Android zero-day vulnerability was supposedly patched back in 2017 in Linux kernel versions 3.18 LTS, 4.14, 4.4, and 4.9. However, the newer kernel versions were found to be vulnerable.

Here are the vulnerable Android smartphones:

Google Pixel 1, Google Pixel 1 XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Huawei P20, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi A1, Oppo A3, Moto Z3, Oreo LG phones, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S9

Source: https://fossbytes.com/new-android-zero-day-vulnerability-found-vulnerable-devices/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht