The new kernel security update comes a few days after another major patch released on Tuesday for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) systems running the Linux 4.15 kernel. This one fixes issues affecting the Linux 5.0 kernel in Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems. On top of that, the kernel security update fixes a flaw in the Bluetooth UART implementation that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service, an out-of-bounds read in the QLogic QEDI iSCSI Initiator driver, which could let a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory), as well as bugs in the XFS file system, Hisilicon HNS3 ethernet device driver, and Atheros mobile chipset driver, which could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately Canonical urges all Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users running the Linux 5.0 kernel to update their systems immediately to the new kernel versions that are available now in the main software repositories.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-major-kernel-security-update-for-ubuntu-19-04-and-18-04-lts-527703.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht