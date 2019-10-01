Linux Construction Guide LFS 9.0 released

Linux From Scratch (LFS) is less a distribution than a guide to creating a GNU / Linux system from the sources. Therefore, the installation of a system with quite a lot of effort and – depending on the extent – also associated with a lot of time. All sources of the system must be downloaded separately and translated according to the instructions. However, the main advantage of Linux From Scratch lies in learning how the Linux system works and many of the applications. The same applies to the configuration. The disadvantage is also the high effort that you have to invest to get a running system. Adapting to your own needs and using new programs requires extra work.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27478/linux-bau-anleitung-lfs-90-ver%C3%B6ffentlicht.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht