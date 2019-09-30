Ubuntu Linux 19.10 ‘Eoan Ermine’ Beta available for download

Today, Canonical releases the official beta for the upcoming Ubuntu Linux 19.10. Code-named “Eoan Ermine,” it features Linux kernel 5.3. There are several great desktop environments from which to choose too, such as KDE Plasma, Budgie, and the default GNOME. Ubuntu 19.10 is not a long term support (LTS) version, sadly, so support for the stable release will only be a mere 9 months. “The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the beta pre-release of the Ubuntu 19.10 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. Codenamed “Eoan Ermine”, 19.10 continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs,” says Adam Conrad, Software Engineer, Canonical.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/09/27/ubuntu-linux-1910-eoan-ermine/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht