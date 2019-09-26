Zorin OS 15 Education Edition Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Talking advantage of all new GNU/Linux technologies and features of the Zorin OS 15 operating system, which was released in early June 2019, the Zorin OS 15 Education Edition is packed with a great selection of educational apps for all educational levels, aiming to provide a free alternative to the Microsoft Windows OS in schools and other educational institutions. Highlights of the Zorin OS 15 Education Edition operating system include the Veyon app to allow teachers to view and control what students are doing on their computers in the class, Childsplay and eduActiv8 apps with new educational games for preschoolers and primary school students, and the Musescore app for writing music sheets.

