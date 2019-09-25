Ubuntu 19.10 with a little ZFS

As early as 2015, Mark Shuttleworth had announced ZFS as standard. Back then, if there was only a PPA for retrofitting or ZFS on FUSE, Canonical has been offering an appropriate driver based on ZFS on Linux since Ubuntu 16.04 »Xenial Xerus«, which is able to manage mass storage via ZFS.

The long road to use as a root file system will bear fruit for the first time with Ubuntu 19.10 »Eoan Ermine«, as the developer, Didier Roche reports in the Ubuntu blog. In the installer, there will be an even more experimental option to set ZFS as the root file system. This should initially apply only to the desktop version and initially, offer only a few options for partitioning. Initially, the creation of pools and datasets for root and user is provided.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27464/ubuntu-1910-mit-ein-wenig-zfs.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht