The new Linux kernel live patch is here to address just a single security vulnerability, namely a buffer overflow (CVE-2019-14835) discovered by security researcher Peter Pi in Linux kernel’s virtio network backend (vhost_net) implementation, which could lead to DoS attacks. If you’re using the Canonical LivePatch service on your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, it is recommended to apply the newest kernel live patch as soon as possible to mitigate the aforementioned security vulnerability.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-new-kernel-live-patch-for-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-16-04-lts-527536.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht