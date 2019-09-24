Coming more than four months after version 4.6, the Parrot 4.7 release is here with up-to-date penetration testing and ethical hacking tools for security researchers and everyone else how wants to get started with security-related tasks. Powered by the Linux 5.2 kernel, Parrot 4.7 introduces a new sandbox behavior to make it easier to use sandboxed apps. Also new in the Parrot 4.7 release is a revamped penetration testing menu structure that makes it easier to access your favorite pen-testing tools in a logical hierarchical structure, along with new tools for pen-testers. More pen-testing apps are available in the official software repositories and even more, are coming in the next weeks and months.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/parrot-4-7-ethical-hacking-os-released-with-linux-kernel-5-2-mate-1-22-desktop-527520.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht