Released by Linus Torvalds on September 15th, Linux kernel 5.3 is the latest and most advanced kernel series for Linux-based operating systems and introduces support for the Intel Speed Select feature to make power tuning much easier on some Xeon servers, as well as support for AMD Radeon Navi GPUs in the AMDGPU driver. Greg Kroah-Hartman released the first point release of the Linux 5.3 kernel series, Linux 5.3.1, which marks the Linux 5.3 kernel as stable on the kernel.org website, meaning that it is now ready for mass adoption and deployments across all Linux-based operating systems.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-5-3-gets-first-point-release-it-s-now-ready-for-mass-deployments-527518.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht