Oracle Autonomous Linux Is The World’s First Autonomous OS

Oracle Autonomous Linux OS has been announced to simplify cloud computing needs for server-side computers. It is the world’s first autonomous operating system and comes with Oracle OS management services. Oracle Autonomous Linux OS will mainly be used as a server-side solution on an enterprise scale. This Linux OS will provide a great deal of elasticity and peace of mind in maintaining cloud servers. It is mainly employed to make the process of patching, scaling, and maintaining cloud servers completely autonomous. According to the company, the new automated OS can offer monitoring capability and control over systems no matter if they run Linux, Windows or the latest Autonomous Linux. With the help of machine learning, the cloud infrastructure API can perform automated patching, security reporting, and configuration management.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/oracle-autonomous-linux-os/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht