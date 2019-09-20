GhostBSD 19.09 released

GhostBSD is a former FreeBSD-based Unix derivative launched by Eric Turgeon and Nahuel Sanchez in 2010. The project’s goal is to combine security, privacy, stability, usability, openness and freedom. The system is aimed primarily at desktop users and wants to give all interested users an easy way to use a BSD system for their daily work. After GhostBSD originally delivered Gnome as a desktop, Mate has now become the standard.

Further innovations represent corrections of errors.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27452/ghostbsd-1909-ver%C3%83%C2%B6ffentlicht.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht