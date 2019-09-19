The new Linux kernel security update addresses three vulnerabilities affecting the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr), and Ubuntu 12.04 ESM (Precise Pangolin) operating systems. Canonical urges all Ubuntu users to update their systems as soon as possible to the new Linux kernel versions, which are linux-image 5.0.0-29.31 on Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, linux-image 4.15.0-64.73 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, linux-image 4.4.0-164.192 on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, and linux-image 3.2.0-143.190 on Ubuntu 12.04 ESM. These are the new Linux kernel versions for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, but today’s security patch is also available for Raspberry Pi 2 devices, Snapdragon and OEM processors, cloud environments, as well as Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS-HWE), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Container Engine (GKE), Google Container Engine (GKE), and Microsoft Azure Cloud systems.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-new-linux-kernel-security-update-for-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-527454.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht