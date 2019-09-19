Firefox will be released soon every four weeks

Mozilla accelerates the cadence of the releases in Firefox. In the future, the browser will be re-published approximately every four weeks. The rhythm of Firefox ESR is not affected. This is reported by Mozilla currently in the company blog. Over the years, Mozilla has developed a development model with Firefox Nightly, Beta and Developer Edition, which has so far produced a stable new version of Firefox every six weeks.

According to the browser manufacturer, the new model is designed to increase agility and make new features faster. Especially the latter is often desired by applying. New features, Mozilla says, are increasingly being developed by developers into sprints, which will be better suited to a shorter release cycle. Firefox 72 will launch the new model after the current planning on January 7, 2020.

The quality of the publications should not suffer and the localizations in many languages are adapted to the rhythm.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27446/firefox-erscheint-bald-alle-vier-wochen.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht