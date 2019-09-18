CentOS 8 will be released in a week

New versions of CentOS typically follow with a month’s delay after a new version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) – such as version 7.6. This is not so easy with version 8.0, however, because the version jump from 7.x to 8 that RHEL made in May 2019 means that there are many more changes than a mere update from 7.5 to 7.6. In fact, RHEL 8 brings a lot of fundamental changes, a many generations newer Linux kernel, the migration of YUM’s package management to DNF, and above all the reorganization of the packages into so-called “application streams”.On July 4, the CentOS team still estimated that the release of CentOS 8 would take another month or two. This would probably have succeeded, but in the meantime, Red Hat released RHEL 7.7. The CentOS team decided to prioritize the development of CentOS 7.7 as users deploy CentOS 7 productively, but CentOS 8 does not. Although CentOS 7.7 has not yet been announced, this work seems to have been completed so that the team could continue with version 8. Also, this work is now complete, as you can see on the wiki page, which informs about the scope and progress of the work. Only the release of CentOS 8 has yet to be completed. The date was set for September 24th.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27444/centos-8-erscheint-in-einer-woche.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht