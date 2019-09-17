First-Ever Microsoft Linux Conference Announced for March 10-11, 2020

Microsoft announced something Linux users would have never dreamed of, the first Microsoft Linux Conference for their WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) implementation. If you never heard of WSL, let us tell you that Windows Subsystem for Linux is a compatibility layer designed by Microsoft to let you install GNU/Linux distributions and natively run Linux binaries on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019 operating systems. Now that Microsoft finally takes Linux seriously, the tech giant announced the first-ever Microsoft Linux Conference for WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux). Dubbed WSLconf, which stands for Windows Subsystem for Linux Conference, the event will take place next year between March 10th and March 11th. According to Microsoft, the WSLconf event will be organized by the community and no registration fee is required to attend it, though attendee space will be limited. The conference will be held on the Microsoft Redmond campus in Washington, the United States, in Building 20.

