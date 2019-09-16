PineTime is a $25 smartwatch companion for Linux smartphones

The folks at Pine64 have been selling inexpensive Linux laptops for a few years, and they’re getting ready to launch their first Linux smartphone. But the team also has other products in the works, including new single-board computers, a tablet, and a previously unannounced smartwatch/smartphone companion called the PineTime. The PineTime is interesting for a few reasons. First, it’s expected to be cheap: Pine64 says it’ll sell for around $25. Second, it’s designed to run open-source software, based on ARM Mbed or FreeRTOS. The company describes the PineTime watch as a companion for Linux smartphones… you know, like the company’s upcoming $150 PinePhone. For either or both of those reasons, it could appeal to folks who may not have wanted in on the smartphone space until now. Just don’t expect a $25 watch to be a speed demon or to have high-end specs. There’s no word on the materials, display technology, battery life, or other features. But it does appear likely that the watch will feature a low-power, ARM-based processor (probably a NORDIC nRF2832 ARM Cortex-M4 chip).

