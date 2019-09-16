Huawei embraces deepin Linux as Microsoft Windows 10 future remains uncertain

Huawei makes some of the best laptops around — the company actually puts Apple’s design team to shame. This focus on elegance cannot be said for many other Windows PC manufacturers, as they often just set their sights on cutting corners to keep prices down. And that is why Donald Trump’s attacks on Huawei are so tragic. Huawei’s computers and smartphones are wonderful, but with uncertainty about access to Windows and proper Android (with Google apps), consumers are correct to be a bit concerned. Thankfully, Huawei has no plans to have its success be dependent on the actions of one country. For instance, the company has already announced HarmonyOS — an intriguing Android alternative. Now, Huawei is looking beyond mobile and making sure its laptop business can survive without dependence on Microsoft or Windows 10. As you can expect, Huawei is doing this by embracing Linux! More specifically, the Chinese company is turning to an excellent Linux distribution that is developed in its home country of China — deepin.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/09/15/huawei-deepin-linux-windows10/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht