KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2

KaOS 2019.09 comes two months after the release of KaOS 2019.07 earlier this summer and brings with it all of the latest KDE technologies that have been released during this period, including the KDE Plasma 5.16.5 desktop environment, KDE Applications 19.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.61 software suites, as well as the Qt 5.13.1 application framework. Another major change in the KaOS 2019.09 release is the updated kernel stuck, which is now based on the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series. In fact, KaOS 2019.09 is powered by the latest Linux kernel 5.2.13 release, and it also ships with an updated graphical installer based on the latest Calamares 3.2.13 release, patched against two major vulnerabilities.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kaos-2019-09-linux-released-with-kde-plasma-5-16-5-and-linux-kernel-5-2-527373.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht