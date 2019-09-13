Arch Linux-based Manjaro 18.1.0 ‘Juhraya’ now available with GNOME, KDE, or Xfce

Manjaro may have lofty goals of becoming a successful company, but let’s be honest — users of the Linux-based operating system don’t really care about that. Don’t get me wrong, I am sure most members of the Linux community are rooting for the newly-formed company’s success, but they are probably more interested in the excellent operating system itself. All three of Manjaro’s desktop editions — Xfce, KDE, and Gnome — have been significantly enhanced with new features designed to bring the desktop and operating system into perfect harmony. This includes the new ‘Matcha’ theme of the Xfce Edition, KDE’s completely redesigned messaging system variant and new buttons for the Gnome version. It uses Xfce 4.14, KDE Plasma 5.16 and Gnome 3.32.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/09/12/manjaro-linux-1810-juhraya/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht