According to Colin Ian King, the Ubuntu Kernel Team worked hard during the past few months to find a faster compression/decompression algorithm for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, which will hit the streets later this fall on October 17th. The Ubuntu Kernel Team benchmarked six compression methods for the initramfs, including BZIP2, GZIP, LZ4, LZMA, LZMO, and XZ, to measure the loading time of the Linux kernel, as well as the decompression time. The benchmarking was conducted on x86 configurations using the x86 TSC (Time Stamp Counter). In the end, they realized that LZ4 is the best compression/decompression method for Ubuntu 19.10.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine-promises-more-boot-speed-improvements-527358.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht