Earlier this month, Canonical published major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems, addressing no less than 28 security vulnerabilities. However, one of the patches also introduced a regression causing the Linux kernel 4.15 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems to crash when handling fragmented packets. Canonical urges all users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users using the Linux 4.15 kernel to update their systems as soon as possible to linux-image 4.15.0-62 and linux-image 4.15.0-62.69~16.04.1 respectively, replacing the linux-image 4.15.0-60.67 from the previous kernel update.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-fixes-linux-4-15-kernel-regression-in-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-16-04-lts-527359.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht