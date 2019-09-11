Made for Ubuntu, but also available on the software repositories of various other popular GNU/Linux distributions, the Snapcraft tool lets application developers easily distribute their apps across multiple operating systems by packaging them in the Snap universal and containerized binary format. These days, Snaps are being packaged and published by some of the major tech companies, such as Microsoft, Google, Mozilla, Spotify, and others, to make it easier for users to install cross-platforms apps on their GNU/Linux distributions. That’s why Canonical decided to make a Windows installer for Snapcraft.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-s-snapcraft-snap-creator-tool-will-soon-get-a-windows-installer-527336.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht