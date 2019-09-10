Several weeks in the works, the LXLE 18.04.3 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and features a new “Open ‘File’ as Root” option, increased applications menu speed, keyboard shortcut overlay list, screen magnifier tooltips, reshuffled Games section, and an updated lock screen that now includes random fortune quotes. LXLE 18.04.3 also comes with Pinta instead of GIMP, Lxtask instead of Htop, Sakura as default terminal, Bookworm instead of FBreader, Abiword, Gnumeric, and Spice-Up instead of LibreOffice, and Pitivi instead of OpenShot. The PulseAudio equalizer, Lubuntu Software Center, and Java OpenJDK packages have been removed from this release. The system is very fast and boots in less than one minute, and it’s perfect to revive that old PC.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/lxle-18-04-3-linux-os-released-for-old-pcs-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-527319.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht