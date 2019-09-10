With regular writers having left/leaving, or come to the end of their series, Full Circle REALLY needs your help. Lucas is also finding it harder to find the time to keep an eye on the site, so we also need someone good with WordPress, plugins, and scripts.

FCM has survived for quite a while now due to the regular writers submitting every month. Having regular writers guaranteed articles every month. This is slowly coming to an end. I thank them all for lasting this long. They just don’t have the time to continue, and I don’t blame them.

So if you want to help FCM continue PLEASE consider submitting articles. If you can submit a series of articles (one per month) on a subject then that would greatly help, but any articles are welcome. Please email them to: articles@fullcirclemagazine.org. If you’re good with WordPress and scripts then please email: ronnie@fullcirclemagazine.org.

TL;DR: if you good readers can’t help with writing (and someone with the site) then FCM will have to be put to bed. I can write the odd article, and make the PDF (if we have articles), but I can’t maintain the site. Oh, and I still have to do my full-time job in the real world. (That sounded kinda whiney, but I can’t think of how else to word it.)