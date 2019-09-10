Arch Linux-based Manjaro forms a company, but will it fail?

Some people may think a company focused on Linux can never be successful. That’s false thinking, actually. True, some people use Linux as just a hobby, but it is so much more than that. As Red Hat shows us, Linux can be a billion-dollar business. Plus, System76, for example, has been selling personal computers running Linux for many years. So, yeah, a Linux-focused company can be a success. Of course, that does not mean a Linux-focused company is guaranteed to be a success. Case in point, today, popular Linux distribution Manjaro announces that it has formed a limited partnership business entity. The question, however, is whether or not creating such a company is a good idea. Well, that depends on how its success is defined. While the company’s donations will be transferred to a non-profit for dispersal, the company itself seems to be for-profit. If the company will be satisfied with simply generating enough money to compensate its developers, then yeah, that may be doable. However, if these folks think they are going to get rich or see serious growth as a result, they will probably be in for a rude awakening.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/09/08/manjaro-linux-company/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht