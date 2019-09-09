Debian-based MX Linux 19 Beta 2.1 now available for download

MX Linux is apparently becoming increasingly more popular these days, and I am not really sure why. Lately, I have been testing out the open-source operating system, and I simply don’t understand the hype. Xfce, which MX uses, remains one of the worst desktop environment for end users — it is lightweight, but that aside, it offers nothing over the superior GNOME or KDE. If you own a HiDPI monitor (which more and more people have), Xfce remains a terrible experience. Some of the mx-apps and tweaks are appreciated, but nothing is really notable. The installer is average at best — hardly a positive experience. Conversely, I recently installed Pop!_OS again, and that installation was an absolute dream. Ultimately, MX’s fanfare seems unwarranted — it feels very outdated in 2019. But OK, some people (who should have their heads examined) actually like MX Linux and use it as their daily operating system. If that is you, I have some potentially interesting news — today, a new beta of version 19 becomes available.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/09/08/mx-linux-19-beta-21/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht