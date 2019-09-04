Affecting the Linux 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4 kernels of Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), the most critical vulnerability (CVE-2019-10638) fixed in this new security update was discovered by Amit Klein and Benny Pinkas in the Linux kernel when randomizing IP ID values generated for connectionless networking protocols, which could allow a remote attacker track particular Linux devices.

While Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS users using the Linux 5.0 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel must update to linux-image 5.0.0-27.28, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS users using the Linux 4.15 HWE kernel need to update their systems to linux-image 4.15.0-60.67. Ubuntu 16.04 LTS users using the Linux 4.4 kernel will have to update as well, to linux-image 4.4.0-161.189.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-major-linux-kernel-security-updates-for-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-527247.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht