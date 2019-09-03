Open source Kodi 18.4 ‘Leia’ now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more

Open source Kodi 18.4 ‘Leia’ now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and...

Officially, Kodi is not for piracy, but the reality is… it sort of is. Look, not everyone uses the software for nefarious purposes, but let’s be honest here, folks, in these days of inexpensive streaming media, people setting up a media center to access locally stored files are few and far between. So, yeah, Kodi is a platform used by many pirates.
Regardless of what you use Kodi for, you should be excited today. Why? Well, a new version of the open source software is now available for download. No, it is not a monumental release by any means — Kodi 18.4 “Leia” is pretty much all about bug fixes. In fact, end users may not even notice any changes.

