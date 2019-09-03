Kali Linux 2019.03 kicks off important changes to the default toolset, which will be split in three main categories, kali-linux-default with essential tools for penetration testing, kali-linux-large with a wider collection of penetration testing tools, and kali-linux-everything with all the hacking tools. It also brings better support for ARM architectures, a few helper scripts that makes finding information about packages more easily and automatically runs Windows binaries with Wine, or make it easier to discover what resources can be transferred over to a Windows system. Under the hood, Kali Linux 2019.03 switches to the Linux 5.2 kernel series, which brings much better hardware support than the Linux 4.19 series used in the previous release. Linux kernel 5.2.9 is being used by default in this version, which updates many tools, including Burp Suite, HostAPd-WPE, Hyperion, Kismet, and Nmap. Last but not least, Kali Linux 2019.03 adds support for several ARM devices, including the PINEBOOK and Gateworks Ventana systems.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kali-linux-ethical-hacking-os-switches-to-linux-5-2-now-supports-oneplus-7-527239.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht