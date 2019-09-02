After several months of work, the final version of the Linux Lite 4.6 operating system is here, coming five months after the previous version, Linux Lite 4.4. The entire system is based on Canonical’s recently released Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, but it doesn’t ship with its newer HWE (Hardware Enablement) Linux 5.0 kernel by default.

Highlights of the Linux Lite 4.6 release include a new theme selector in Lite Welcome to more easily select between the Light and Dark themes, as well as a new “Keyboard and Numlock” informational page, new “Volume toggle” and “USB Persistence” tutorials in the Help Manual, and updated Lite Sources with comments only about the Linux Lite repositories.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-6-officially-released-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-527222.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht