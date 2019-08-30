Drauger OS Makes a Capable Linux Game Console Platform

Drauger OS is a relatively new Linux distro for users with a penchant for games. Several design elements make this Linux gaming platform different from typical distributions that merely pack digital titles. However, it lacks a few productivity tools that otherwise would make this Linux choice a daily computing driver out of the box. Drauger OS, a Linux distribution based on Xubuntu, uses a modified Xfce4.12 desktop environment and runs only on 64-bit (x86_64) computers; no 32-bit gear is supported. This is a distro targeting game players who want good desktop performance. It ships with Steam installed by default, along with WINE and PlayOnLinux. Drauger OS also comes with the modified, low-latency, Liquorix Linux kernel. Liquorix is a distro kernel replacement to optimize multimedia and gaming applications. It is based on the ZEN kernel for balancing responsiveness at the cost of throughput and power usage.

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/86210.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht