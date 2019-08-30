Powered by the Linux 5.2.9 kernel, the BlackArch 2019.09.01 ISO snapshot for September 2019 is now available featuring more than 150 new tools for ethical hacking and penetration testing tasks, the Terminus font for all supported window managers, and an updated installer (blackarch-installer) to version 1.1.19. New ~/.vim and ~/.vimrc configuration files for the Vim text editor have been added as well in BlackArch 2019.09.01, along with an updated look and feel consisting of a brand-new BlackArch theme that’s available for all supported window managers, as well as for the bootloaders (GRUB and Syslinux). Among other changes, the dwm window manager has been removed and the default XTerm terminal emulator has been replaced with rxvt-unicode.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/blackarch-linux-ethical-hacking-os-adds-over-150-new-tools-in-latest-release-527173.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht