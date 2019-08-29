At the moment, the GNOME Software Center only displays devices when firmware updates are pending, but Richard Hughes and Andrew Schwenn, an intern from Dell, have been working lately on a new tool that would be integrated as a panel into GNOME Control Center, which promises to make it easier for users to install new firmware versions for their hardware. Meet GNOME Firmware Updater, a new power user tool that would help you keep your hardware secure and up-to-date at all times by allowing you to more easily install new firmware updates that are available from the vendor. It comes as a GNOME Control Center panel and it’s complementary to the current fwupd functionality built into GNOME Software.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-wants-to-make-linux-firmware-updates-easier-to-deploy-with-new-tool-527174.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht