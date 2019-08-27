Powered by the Linux 5.0 kernel series from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is the third maintenance updates to the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, which is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for at least five years, until 2023. Apart from the updated kernel and graphics stacks, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release also introduces enhanced Livepatch desktop integration to make it easier for users of the GNOME desktop environment to patch the Linux kernel without rebooting their systems. The new Livepatch desktop integration included in Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS consists of an indicator in the system tray area of the top panel, which displays the current status of Livepatch and notifications to inform users when new patch is available and if they’ve been applied.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-makes-it-easier-to-patch-the-linux-kernel-without-rebooting-527132.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht