The development team behind the Neptune Linux operating system have released a new major version that’s based upon the latest Debian GNU/Linux release. Dubbed “Spike,” the Neptune 6.0 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system and powered by the Linux 4.19.37 kernel, which is patched with all the necessary hardware support for latest devices. It also ships with the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment, which brings various improvements and new features over previous releases. mong the apps included in Neptune 6.0, we can mention the Chromium 76 web browser, LibreOffice 6.1.5.2 office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird 60.8 email and news client, GIMP 2.10 image editor and viewer, VLC 3.0.7 video player, Audacity 2.2.2 audio editor, Kdenlive 18.08.2 video editor, Ardour 5.12 digital audio workstation, and the latest Amarok music player.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/neptune-6-0-linux-distro-released-it-s-based-on-debian-gnu-linux-10-buster-527129.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht