KDE And GNOME Are Joining Hands To Build A New-Age Linux Desktop

There are many Linux users out there and despite that, Linux desktops have failed to break into the mainstream when compared to Microsoft’s Windows. One of the main reasons behind it, as described by Linus Torvalds, is “the fragmentation of different [Linux] vendors.” There are multiple Linux vendors, unlike the Windows ecosystem, which creates a lack of a unified approach.

However, now two of the most popular Linux desktop competitors – GNOME Foundation and KDE – are coming together to work on a Linux desktop. Both open-source biggies are set to sponsor the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2019 which is scheduled for November 12th and 15th, 2019.

The statements issued by GNOME and KDE ahead of the event indicate that this time, we could see some concrete decisions regarding the future of Linux operating systems. By working together, they want to bring a unified approach to the Linux community and look past the variety of distros. The aim is to come up with a unified application system that is scalable.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kde-gnome-joining-hands-build-linux-desktop/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht