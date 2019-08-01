Virtual reality (VR) is moving from games to work, but on the Linux desktop, it’s had a hard row to hoe. While many VR peripherals and head-mounted display (HMD) support Linux, some “supported” games have trouble running on Linux. VR gaming on Linux is getting better. But if you wanted to use a Linux desktop via VR, you were out of luck. Your luck may be turning now with the xrdesktop. Xrdesktop is an open-source project. It’s designed to let you work with traditional desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE, in VR. It does this by making window managers aware of VR. It then uses VR runtimes to render desktop windows in 3D space. Once there, you’ll be able to work on the desktop using VR controllers in place of a mouse and keyboard. Want to give it a whirl? You can find installation instructions on xrdesktop Wiki. The program is available in packages for Arch Linux and Ubuntu Linux. You can also install it on other distributions, but you’ll need to install xrdesktop from the source.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/the-vr-linux-desktop-is-on-its-way/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht