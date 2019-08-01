Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” Is Now Available for Download

Earlier this week, the leader of the Linux Mint project, Clement Lefebvre, revealed the fact that the Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” operating system will be officially released later in the week for all supported flavors, including Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce.

Now, it looks like the final ISO images of Linux Mint 19.2 were pushed to the main download server, so you can grab them right now and install the operating system on your personal computer if you don’t want to wait for the official announcement later this week.

Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” also comes with a plethora of enhancements and updated in-house built apps and utilities to make your Linux Mint experience better and more enjoyable. An in-depth article with all the new features will be published when Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” is officially announced.

